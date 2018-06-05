Police investigate woman found shot to death at Wetlands Park

Las Vegas Metro police were investigating after a body was found at Clark County Wetlands Park on Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the scene near Broadbent Boulevard and Wetlands Park Lane at 10:18 a.m.

A woman was found slumped over next to a trail. Police said blood was seen by the victim's head. In a press conference, homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the woman was shot and there were no indications she had been assaulted.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with FOX5 for updates.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.