Police investigate woman found shot to death at Wetlands Park

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police were investigating after a body was found at Clark County Wetlands Park on Tuesday morning. 

Officers responded to the scene near Broadbent Boulevard and Wetlands Park Lane at 10:18 a.m. 

A woman was found slumped over next to a trail. Police said blood was seen by the victim's head. In a press conference, homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the woman was shot and there were no indications she had been assaulted. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

