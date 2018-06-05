U.S. 95 to close overnight for workers to pour concrete onto new bridge

The Nevada Department of Transportation announced the full closure of the U.S. 95 in downtown Las Vegas as workers prepare to pour concrete onto the new bridge.

Closures are set to take place overnight on Wednesday, June 6 from 10 p.m., until 5 a.m., June 7, according to NDOT public information officer Tony Illia. Both northbound and southbound lanes will be shutdown to traffic. Martin Luther King Boulevard near the U.S. 95 will also be closed for construction during this time frame. Although, Illia said Interstate 15 and the "Spaghetti Bowl" interchange ramps will remain open.

Workers driving 21 ready mix trucks will pour 228 cubic yards of concrete for the new Interstate 15 southbound bridge deck which is enough concrete to fill 1,100 bathtubs, according to an NDOT media release.

Motorists were encouraged to use alternate routes including Boulder Highway, Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue.

The closures are part of "The Main Event;" the third and final phase of construction of Project Neon. The massive project includes the construction of 28 bridges; with 15 left to be completed, the release said.

Project Neon is nearly 70 percent completed and remains on schedule to conclude construction in the summer of 2019.

