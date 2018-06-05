Girl, 10, who took a bullet for baby brother, honored by county commission

If you ask 10-year-old Aaliyah Inghram why she risked her life on May 8, she points to her little brother Adrian.

"He's just really good, and he's so funny and nice," she says.

Adrian is 18 months old. On May 8, Aaliyah and her family were in the parking lot of the Walmart near Nellis Boulevard and Stewart Avenue when a gunfire broke out. And even though she's just 10 years old, Aaliyah said she knew what to do.

"It was really scary, but I just thought 'I have to save the baby," she said.

The gunfire broke out after two men began shooting at each other, police said, as the bullets rang out, Aaliyah's mom was shot in the shoulder and she yelled for Aaliyah to get on the ground.

"My first reaction was to get out, her's was to jump on her baby brother," Aaliyah's mom Samantha Tygret said. "She jumped on his car seat when I told her to get on the ground. If she hadn't done that a bullet would have hit him in the midsection."

As the shooting unfolded, Aaliyah threw her body over two car seats, one held her baby brother Adrian, the other her 15-month-old cousin. And while the two babies were unharmed, Aaliyah was shot in the back.

"She literally took a bullet for her brother. I can never repay her for what she did," Tygret said.

Her bravery, and calmness in such a horrifying situation is why the Clark County Commission wanted to honor her, and they did by naming June 5 "Aaliyah Inghram Day." She was given a medal and a plaque to thank her for her selflessness.

"I hope my brother will be okay, I wanted him to stay alive because he is so young," Aaliyah said when she had a turn to speak in front of the Commissioner's meeting.

A month later, Aaliyah said she is still dealing with the shooting because the bullet that hit her is still lodged in her back.

Aaliyah said it gives her some pain when she lays on her back so she's having surgery in a month to get it out. She said after what she's been through, she's not scared of the surgery.

When she was asked where she gets her courage she said: "You just have to stay calm and do what's right for you."

