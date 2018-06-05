Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas to host 'Supporting our Veterans' care - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas to host 'Supporting our Veterans' career fair

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will host a career fair focused on veterans, their spouses and family members. 

For the third year in a row, the 'Supporting our Veterans' career fair will take place at the Strip property on Wednesday, June 13 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. The event will be held in the Castellana Ballroom on level three in the Chelsea Tower of the resort. 

The career fair will feature 50 local employers including Boyd Gaming, City of Las Vegas, City of Henderson, Caesars Entertainment, NV Energy, Southwest Airlines and many more. 

Candidates are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resumes to share with employers. 

