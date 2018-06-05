Clark County early voting nearing deadline as Election Day appro - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Clark County early voting nearing deadline as Election Day approaches

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Connect
FOX5 FILE FOX5 FILE
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Clark County residents only have a few days left to cast their ballot in the early voting stage of the local elections. 

Early voting ends June 8 as the official Election Day approaches on June 12 at 7 a.m. Residents can find a convenient voting location in the Valley by visiting the Clark County government website to search for a voting center. The online locator tool also updates wait times. 

Election Day voting centers can be found here. The county designated separate drop-off locations for voters who completed a mail or absentee ballots. These locations can be found here.

Nearly 54,000 voters have cast their ballots so far, according to Clark County. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.