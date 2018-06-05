Woman hits $1.4 million jackpot at Golden Gate Hotel & Casino

Rhonda L. from Wisconsin won the largest jackpot payout in the history of the Golden Gate Hotel & Casino June5, 2018 (Derek Stevens / Twitter).

A lucky tourist is going home with a story to tell after hitting the largest jackpot payout in the history of the Golden Gate Hotel & Casino.

A Wisconsin woman, identified as Rhonda L., won a whopping $1.4 million at the downtown property on June 5. She played the Million Degrees game by Scientific Games on the casino floor, according to a media release. The casino said Rhonda was in town for a bingo tournament when she hit the jackpot.

Even Golden Gate's owner and CEO Derek Stevens was happily surprised by the win.

"She is a big fan of the D and Golden Gate so we really couldn't have asked for a better winner," Stevens said. "This is the biggest payout of my career in Las Vegas and our lucky casino player has made the experience unforgettable."

Golden Gate plans to post the winner's picture on the Million Degrees machine.

