Lawyer: No evidence my client drove in deadly west valley DUI case

Metro Police said two people were killed in a crash at Hualapai Way and Sahara Avenue on May 15 (Photo: Gai Phanalasy / FOX5)

Henry Aparicio appears in court in Las Vegas on May 18, 2018. (Dylan Kendrick/FOX5)

The lawyer of the man accused of driving drunk and crashing into a couple stopped at a red light said that there is no probable cause that his client was behind the wheel during the deadly crash.

“There is probable cause that the car was travelling at a high rate of speed but the state has to show probable cause that [my client] was operating the car,” defense attorney Damian Sheets argued before a judge Monday.

According to police, Henry Aparicio, 23, was driving under the influence and at a high rate of speed when he rear-ended a Toyota Prius at the intersection of Sahara and Hualapai the night of May 15. Married couple Damaso and Christa Puente died at the scene.

[RELATED:

Aparicio and another passenger inside his car were taken to the hospital.

At the preliminary hearing, the prosecution pointed to evidence including witness statement and the defendant’s initial reaction to the crash.

“He blurted out these two statements: ‘Did I kill the two people?’ ‘Did I run the red light?’ It’s basically an admission,” the prosecution said.

The judge said she wants to bring a jury on board to weigh in on some aspects of the case.

Aparicio is expected back in court Wednesday June 6.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.