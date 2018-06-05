Vegas hockey fans watch Game 4 in 107 degree heat downtown

Fans braved the 107 degree temperatures and watched Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final outside, at a watch party in downtown Las Vegas.

Some Vegas Golden Knights fans decided to skip the indoor watch party at T-Mobile Arena for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday. Instead, they braved the 107 degree temperatures and watched the game outside, at a watch party in downtown Las Vegas.

"I'm not afraid of the heat. Let's bring it!" fan CJ Minge yelled. "Let's bring the heat to the Caps!"

It turns out, VGK fans felt the heat in more ways than one. People sat and watched the game, sweating, mostly because of nervousness. The Washington Capitals took an early 3-0 lead and never looked back. Now all it takes is one more poor outing for the Golden Knights' fairy-tale season to end.

"All we need is a comeback, but that's what we are!" fan Jamie Ubl said. "We've got to turn this around. Our Knights have this. We have magic this season, and I'm so proud of them!"

"We're doing good," fan Manny Gonzalez said. "We're going to make that comeback. It's just a thing where there's only so much you can block and so much you can do."

Some fans said the reason they wanted to watch the game outside is because it had been good luck for them at so many points throughout the season. After a 6-2 defeat, clearly that luck wasn't there on Monday.

"Even though I passed the arena and I saw the lines, I still came down here because I didn't want to make my wife upset!" Minge laughed.

Derek Stevens, in charge of the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, said he wanted to make sure there were plenty of cooling fans, free water, air-conditioned restrooms, and extra shade for the watch party. Temperatures were expected to hit 108 degrees.

"I think that is a great option and for people who want to be outside," he said. " We're going to do this every game until we win the Stanley Cup!"

It’s so DANG hot out here that at least a dozen members of the cleaning crew are hanging out inside the Xtreme Cube bathrooms. I don’t think I’ve ever had an audience like that before! pic.twitter.com/1QkKInpUZu — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) June 4, 2018

