Police say man killed after crash near Nellis, Boulder Highway

Written by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas police said a man was killed after a crash in the southeast valley on Monday night.

Officers responded about 9:30 p.m. to Nellis Boulevard and Sun Valley Drive, near Boulder Highway to the crash between a motorcycle and a pick-up truck. It wasn't immediately clear how the crash occurred.

While police investigate, Nellis Boulevard was expected to be closed in both directions to a one block radius. Sun Valley Drive was closed one block east and west, as well.

