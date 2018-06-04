Golden Knights give hope to young heart surgery patient

An eight-year-old boy is about to face his third open-heart surgery and he said the Golden Knights have been helping to get him through this tough time. (FOX5)

Sai Mendoza Santiago was born with a heart condition and his next surgery is scheduled right after the Stanley Cup Final concludes.

“Well, we are going on the same journey. They're on their way to the Stanley Cup Final and I'm on my way to heart surgery,” Sai said. “Sometimes I feel really, really nervous about them winning, me having heart surgery. In the end, we'll win.”

He's to every practice with a sign that says “Win the cup before my heart surgery.”

“Fleury saw my sign and just came out just for me,” Sai said, “He said ‘We're gonna win the cup for you, eh?’ I was like, 'am I really talking to Fleury?!”

He even got to go to a game where Pierre-Édouard Bellemare threw him a puck. It’s this kind of support and positivity his mom said she is so thankful for.

“I think I just wanna say 'Thank you.' This could have been a very emotional and anxious journey for my son but it's been the complete opposite,” Sai’s mom, Trina Langley said as she choked back tears.

Sai said he's going to win his fight, and the Knights can do the same.

“Believe in yourself that you can win the cup,” Sai said.

His surgery was scheduled for June 14. He said he's hoping that the Golden Knights will have won the Stanley Cup by then and he can go into that surgery room smiling. He said the best surprise would be if the Knights are there when he wakes up from surgery.

I met the coolest kid today! He’s getting ready for his 3rd open heart surgery and says the Golden Knights are giving him strength during this tough time @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/xW1FFt3Tja — Kathleen Jacob FOX5 (@Kathleenjjacob) June 5, 2018

