Valley bakery responds to court ruling on same-sex cakes

Instead of being the centerpiece of a wedding, a cake moved to the front and center of a Supreme Court battle.

It all came as a result of a Colorado baker refusing to design a custom cake for a same-sex wedding.

The Colorado bakery did not refuse service all together. They offered the same-sex couple a ready-made cake, but refused to design the customized cake the couple wanted. The Supreme Court ruled in the bakery's favor.

Attorneys from the First Liberty Institute said they were happy with the court's decision.

“The government cannot force people against their religious beliefs to participate in ... or have a religious expression against their religious beliefs," Chelsey Youman, of First Liberty Institute said.

Back in the wedding capital of the world, miles away from the Supreme Court, many bakeries like Las Vegas Custom Cakes have had different experiences working with the LGBTQ community.

“While I expect that people can make their own decisions when they have their own business ... I personally have no problems making cakes for the LGBT community," Joe Bigley, of Las Vegas Custom Cakes said.

He also added that after same-sex marriage became legal, they got a business boom making custom cakes.

“I believe everybody should have a cake ... if they want a cake," Bigley said.

