Family shares memories of 23-year-old killed in Spring Valley drive-by shooting

Raheem Anthony Rice, 23, died after he was shot in the back on June 3, according to the Clark County Coroner's office.

Rice was standing outside a home conversing with a group on the 6100 block of Novelty Street, near South Fort Apache Road and West Patrick Lane when a black sedan drove by and opened fire, according to Metro police.

"He was someone you wanted to be around, he was my best friend," Eric Rice said through tears. "We had a special relationship, it wasn't your typical father-son relationship." Raheem Rice's father could barely get through questions when asked to describe his son. Raheem Rice was at a graduation party, when early Sunday morning he was killed in a drive-by shooting.

"A coworker sent him a flyer [about the party]. If it was a high school graduation party, he didn't know," Eric Rice said.

A 17-year-old was also shot and was taken to University Medical Center. The family said they don't know if Raheem knew the other victim.

"From the time we found out to now, we have not heard anything," Eric Rice said.

Raheem's family said they feel like they're being left in the dark about the investigation, and said contact with the coroner and the process of seeing their son's body hasn't been any easier.

"We had to identify him based on his ID," Desirree Hafey-Rice, Raheem's mother said. "We have not been able to see his body."

Witnesses said a black SUV pulled up and began firing. The family believes it's random, because they said they don't know anyone who would want to harm Raheem. They said they're hopeful someone will come forward with information to catch the people who did this.

"Why take a life? Why take a life?", Eric Rice said through tears.

Raheem's family said he loved UNLV, his fraternity, and Marvel Comics. They said what he loved most was his family.

"He always just helped me," his younger sister Raquel said. "I'm going to miss all of our inside jokes, and that special bond we just had."

Police asked that anyone with information about this case to come forward.

