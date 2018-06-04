Coroner identifies man killed in shooting that injured baby near Tropicana and McLeod

Metro Police said officers were investigating a homicide on the 3100 block of Key Largo Drive, near Tropicana Avenue and McLeod Drive Tuesday night. (Photo: Gai Phanalasy / FOX5)

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified a man killed last week near Tropicana Avenue and McLeod Drive in a shooting where his baby was also shot.

Reginald Toureau, 40, died from multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner said. The coroner said his "manner of death" is homicide.

Metro Police said the shooting happened on the 3100 block of Key Largo Drive on May 29.

Toureau was shot in the chest and was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

His child, a three-week-old infant also taken to Sunrise Hospital in extremely critical condition with a gunshot wound to the stomach. As of Monday, the baby was still alive, police said.

Metro Police Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said officers responded to the apartment complex on a domestic disturbance call before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Spencer said the man killed and his girlfriend (or fiance) got into an argument. It escalated and the woman's brother left and went to his neighboring home to get a gun. He came back and fired at the victim, who was choking the baby.

Police said a suspect, the woman's brother, was not taken into custody.

"It’s absolutely tragic when you have a three-week-old baby who is the victim of gunfire. Reach out for help if you’re in a stressful domestic situation," Spencer said. "At this point, I’m really hopeful the baby is going to come through."

The case will be submitted to the District Attorney for review, police said.

