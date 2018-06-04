Coroner identifies woman killed from southwest Las Vegas apartment fire

The Clark County Coroner identified a woman who died after suffering serious burns in a southwest Valley apartment fire Monday evening.

The coroner said 64-year-old Roberta Patterson of Las Vegas had died following the fire, but her exact cause of death was still pending.

About 30 Clark County fire fighters responded to the fire at 4201 West Rochelle Avenue, near Flamingo Road and Arville Street shortly after 7 p.m. Firefighters extinguished the flames burning near the kitchen area. Patterson was found inside the apartment unit suffering from "significant burn injuries," according to CCFD fire chief Greg Cassell.

CCFD paramedics immediately began treating the woman and transported her to a nearby hospital. She later died of her injuries, Cassell said.

The damages to the apartment unit were estimated at less than $4,000. Neighboring residents were not impacted by the fire, Cassell said.

CCFD and Las Vegas Metro police are investigating the cause of the fire.

