Cooling stations across the valley open due to high temps

Due to the valley’s high summer temperatures, cooling stations in Las Vegas and Henderson have opened to the public just for today.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue shared the various locations of these cooling stations across the valley from the National Weather Service of Las Vegas. Some of the cooling station locations are scheduled to stay open until 9 p.m.

Spread the word to your neighbors who may need assistance. Cooling station now open all across Clark County. #vegasweather #nvwx #azwx #laughlin pic.twitter.com/R7wKnSqdAI — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 4, 2018

Summer shelters for the homeless have also opened and are scheduled to stay open until September 30.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.