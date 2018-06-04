World's largest wormwood tree art piece to be donated to Las Vegas show

One of the major installments during Burning Man in 2017 will become a major centerpiece outside the ABSINTHE tent at Caesars Palace.

The Gazillionaire, the financier of the project, said Monday morning that he has been working with the designers of The Wormwood Tree to re-create his own version of the art piece when the original artist wouldn’t sell the original tree.

The first Wormwood Tree was designed and engineered by Symmetry Labs in San Francisco, and was 35 feet tall with 25,000 LED leaves that changed color.

“I hooked up with Alex Green from Symmetry Labs and tried convince him to sell the tree to me,” The Gazillionaire said. “He wouldn’t budge, so one night I just broke off a branch and had my gardener graft it with a cutting from a wormwood bush, the key hallucinogenic ingredient of absinthe. By the time it is fully grown, this will be the world’s largest Wormwood Tree.”

The Wormwood Tree redesign will launch in September and a “Tree-J” will provide a music soundtrack that will be synced the color patterns of the trees thousands of LED lights.

