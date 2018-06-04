Wet'n'Wild hosts 'The World's Largest Swimming Lesson' in attempt set new record

With scorching triple-digit temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley, many residents will jump on the opportunity to take a dive in a pool to cool off.

That's why Wet'n'Wild Las Vegas hopes to raise awareness about water safety and drowning prevention by hosting 'The World's Largest Swimming Lesson' for the fifth year in the row, according to a media release. The water park is joining forces with aquatic facilities around the world in an attempt to set a new Guinness World Record.

"We are excited to be a participant in this fun, world record-setting swimming lesson for the fifth year in a row," said Lindy Frye, Marketing Manager at Wet'n'Wild Las Vegas. "Our park is a committed member of the Nevada Drowning Association and Southern Nevada Drowning Prevention Coalition, and we are proud to bring awareness on the importance of learning how to swim and water safety."

The event features a 30-minute basic swim lesson at the park's Red Rock Bay wave pool. It kicks off on Thursday, June 21 at 9:15 a.m. Participants must register online beginning June 5 at 5 p.m. to secure one of 400 spots. Entrance to Wet'n'Wild is free for attendees.

Children must be accompanied by a parent.

