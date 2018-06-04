Shake Shack debuts new drink for Pride Month

In honor of Pride Month, Shake Shack has debuted a new drink.

The drink is a strawberry shake blended with Shake Shack’s in-house lemonade and topped with whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles.

The company said that $1 made from each purchase of this new drink will go towards The Trevor Project.

The shake will be available at most Shake Shacks nationwide, including their valley locations at The District at Green Valley Ranch, the North Premium Outlets, Downtown Summerlin and the New York-New York hotel-casino.

Shake Shack will also be offering a limited-edition Pride capsule collection, which includes a Shake Shack x PINTRILL pin, a t-shirt, a tote bag and a beach towel. 100 percent of these proceeds will also go to The Trevor Project.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.