Suncoast casino to host job fair on June 21

The Suncoast Hotel & Casino is scheduled to host a job fair on June 21 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Several career opportunities will include, but will not be limited to:

Inside Sales Reps

Outside Sales Reps

Account Executives

Retail Managers

Account Managers

Insurance Sales

Customer Service

Technical Sales

Sales Managers

Pharmaceutical Sales

Telesales, Sales Trainer

Merchandiser

Mortgage Brokers

Financial Planner

Route Sales

Retail Sales

Retail Management

Human Resources

Many of the companies attending the job fair offer a variety of benefits, including flexible work schedules and full benefits plus a 401K.

Those who are looking to attend the job fair are encouraged to bring 10 to 15 resumes and dress in professional attire.

The event is free and parking is complimentary.

