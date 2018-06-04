Suncoast casino to host job fair on June 21 - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Suncoast casino to host job fair on June 21

Written by Gabriella Benavidez
Job seekers attend a career fair (FOX5). Job seekers attend a career fair (FOX5).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The Suncoast Hotel & Casino is scheduled to host a job fair on June 21 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Several career opportunities will include, but will not be limited to:

  • Inside Sales Reps
  • Outside Sales Reps
  • Account Executives
  • Retail Managers
  • Account Managers
  • Insurance Sales
  • Customer Service
  • Technical Sales
  • Sales Managers
  • Pharmaceutical Sales
  • Telesales, Sales Trainer
  • Merchandiser
  • Mortgage Brokers
  • Financial Planner
  • Route Sales
  • Retail Sales
  • Retail Management
  • Human Resources

Many of the companies attending the job fair offer a variety of benefits, including flexible work schedules and full benefits plus a 401K.

Those who are looking to attend the job fair are encouraged to bring 10 to 15 resumes and dress in professional attire.

The event is free and parking is complimentary.

