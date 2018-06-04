NSHE Board of Regents taps UNLV professor as acting president

The Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents named Marta Meana as acting president for the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Monday morning.

Meana has been a professor of psychology at UNLV since 1997, and will begin her tenure as acting university president on July 1.

As an acting president, Meana will carry out the full duties of university president until a permanent solution is made, NSHE said.

According to NSHE, Meana has also served UNLV as dean of the campus’s Honors College since 2012 and as a senior advisor to university president.

“Marta is a highly respected clinician, researcher, and educator, and is lauded for her contributions to teaching, psychology and women’s health,” NSHE Chancellor Thom Reilly said. “I am confident she is the right person to lead the university as we conduct a search for a permanent president.”

NSHE said Meana has won multiple university, state and national awards for her work, including the Nevada Regents Excellence in Teaching Award.

"I’ve been privileged to be part of the UNLV community for more than 20 years and I’m honored to serve as acting president during this transition period for the university,” said Meana. “UNLV has a deep pool of leadership talent, and I look forward to working with partners on and off campus to continue to move the university forward.”

According to NSHE, Chancellor Reilly and the leadership of the Board of Regents will meet with the university community this fall to discuss the timing for a national presidential search.

