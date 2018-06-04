Police release video, ask for help to find suspect in Circus Circus murders

Las Vegas police released video surveillance of who they believe to be a suspect in a double fatal stabbing last Friday at Circus Circus hotel-casino.

The video shows a man described as a light-skinned black man, between the ages of 25 and 30 with a tribal-style tattoo below his neckline. The man is seen in the footage getting in an elevator about 4 a.m., going to the top floor, then later entering the elevator on the 21st floor with what appeared to be the male victim's backpack.

Officers responded Friday afternoon after another guest called for a welfare check on the two victims. The victims were found in their room dead, having been stabbed multiple times. The two were visiting Las Vegas from outside of the country with a tour group and missed an early scheduled tour. Police believe they were killed in the early hours of the morning.

The death of tourist Sang Boi Nghia, 38, was ruled a homicide, according to the Clark County Coroner's office. A man, believed to be her coworker. was also found dead in the room, although his identity has not been released yet.

The murders may have been the result of a suspect entering the room to steal property, Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said. Spencer urged tourists and hotel guests to make sure their doors locks are secure each time they enter or exit the room.

It is believed the suspect may have "just opened the door," he said.

"That is exactly why we need to catch this person and why we need the public's help. Anybody who could be responsible for a crime like that is a danger to this community, and we are going to pour every resource that we have into making sure that he is caught," Spencer said in a press conference Wednesday.

Circus Circus is offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

