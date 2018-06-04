Man shot and killed at southwest Las Vegas house party identified

Raheem Anthony Rice, 23, died Sunday, June 3, 2018 after he was shot outside of a house party (FOX5).

Medical examiners identified the man killed at a house party in Southwest Las Vegas on Monday.

Raheem Anthony Rice, 23, died after he was shot in the back on June 3, according to the Clark County Coroners office. His death was listed as a homicide.

Rice was standing outside a home conversing with a group on the 6100 block of Novelty Street, near South Fort Apache Road and West Patrick Lane when a black sedan drove by and opened fire, according to Metro police.

A 17-year-old boy was also shot, police said. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Both victims were transported to University Medical Center Trauma where Rice later died.

