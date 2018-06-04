Job search: Have you tried using videos on LinkedIn? It worked for a Las Vegas man

If you’re still accustomed to circling job possibilities in the help wanted section of the local paper, the search has gotten simplified and more complicated in some regards.

LinkedIn, a social media site for job seekers, is now allowing its users to create videos to support their search. While the videos don’t go directly to the potential employer, they do hover in the user’s channel for the world to see. For companies hoping to see a little personality from a potential candidate, they’re everything.

Currently, there are 546 million LinkedIn users, but students and recent graduates only make up 39 million of that number.

Hear how Las Vegan Adam E. Moore has leveraged this social platform for opportunity in the work sector.

