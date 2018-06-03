Golden Knights to host Game 4 watch party inside T-Mobile Arena

The outdoor marquee on the T-Mobile Arena displays the Vegas Golden Knights moniker and logo on Nov. 22, 2016. (FOX5)

The Vegas Golden Knights announced on Sunday it will be hosting a Game 4 watch party on Monday, presented by the D Las Vegas.

The Stanley Cup Final game, between the Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals, starts at 5 p.m. PT, however doors will open at 3:30 p.m. The event is free to the public, but will be first-come, first-admitted until capacity is reached.

The event will feature prizes, Chance, the Golden Aces, Knights Line presented by Drumbots and the Golden Knights. Concessions will be available.

The original watch party at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center is still planned. Guests are encouraged to arrive early.

If fans can’t make it to an official watch party, they are encouraged to stop by Henderson Pavilion to watch the game, according to a press release, or the club’s other official partners including Born and Raised, Topgolf, Nacho Daddy and Scooter's Pub.

After a 3-1 loss on Saturday, the Capitals lead the series 2-1 against the Golden Knights. The following game is Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.