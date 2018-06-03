Culinary union strikes deal with MGM Resorts International

Two days after the contracts of thousands of casino workers expired, union negotiators said they reached a tentative deal with MGM Resorts International.

The new five-year contract covers about 24,000 workers at 10 casino resorts on the Las Vegas Strip.

MGM follows in the footsteps of Caesars Entertainment. The casino giant reached a labor deal with the union on Friday, as thousands of workers prepared for the looming strike.

[RELATED: Culinary and bartenders unions prepare to strike if no deal is reached with MGM]

The new deals address the largest portion of expired contracts. Eighteen of the 34 resorts in negotiations are owned by the two casino companies.

A representative with the union said the group is still working on new contracts for workers at 15 Las Vegas casino resorts.

Some of those properties include the Tropicana Hotel and Casino, Treasure Island Las Vegas, and SLS Las Vegas.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.