Shooting outside graduation party in southwest Las Vegas leaves 1 dead

A graduation party in the southwest valley ended in gunshots and murder early Sunday morning, but according to neighbors the party shouldn’t have been in that house in the first place.

At around 1 a.m., officers responded to an incident on the 6100 block of Novelty Street, near Fort Apache Road and Patrick Lane. Police said they had been called earlier in the evening to disperse a house party that was taking place at a residence on Novelty Street.

The victims arrived with several others in the area, police said in a release, and as they started walking towards the house, the victims were told that the party was been shut down.

According to neighbors like Angel Rodriguez who lives across the street from the home, nearly 300 kids were at the house celebrating high school graduation. It got noisy, so police were called to break the party up around midnight, but when things wound down and officers left, something else happened.

“I just heard gunshots,” said Rodriguez. “I jumped straight off the couch and made sure my family was safe and secure first and foremost.”

“I see a bunch of kids running out of the house,” said Rodriguez. “I looked across the street one of the kids was down on the neighbors lawn.”

The two victims talked with two other men, and the men indicated they knew where another party was happening, police said. As the group continued talking, a black sedan drove by, did a U-turn at the end of the street and an unknown person in the vehicle fired multiple rounds at the group.

Police said multiple people were near the intersection when the incident occurred, and fled when they heard shots being fired.

Police came back to the home to find two men on the ground bleeding.

“The cops came right away,” said Rodriguez. “They started resuscitation on one of the kids on the ground.”

One of the victims didn’t make it, and the second shooting victim, a 17-year-old, was rushed to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

But neighbors said the party, resulting in a shooting, has not been the only issue stemming from that house.

Some neighbors told FOX5 they don’t even know the owner, because the house is being used improperly as an AirBNB, in an area not zoned for it.

“Just that AirBNB bringing bad business into the neighborhood, doesn’t make us feel secure,” said Rodriguez. “I know the state has been cracking down on AirBNBs in neighborhoods like this. I know they’ve been really successful at doing so, because they’ve shut down a couple, but we’ve literally had no issue with anyone staying there until now, and this is the biggest issue you could possibly get.”

Clark county officials encourage residents who have problems with Air B n B rentals in their neighborhood’s to file a complaint here: https://clarkconnect.clarkcountynv.gov/

FOX5 caught up with the home owner who said he came to his home when the party was shut down and was in the area when the gunshots rang out. He plans to cooperate with police in the investigation.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released. The juvenile sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday night and the motive is unknown.

