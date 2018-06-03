Elderly woman sustained critical burns after car fire in west Las Vegas

The scene of the car fire on W Charleston Blvd. (Photo: Tim Szymanski/Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

Las Vegas police and Las Vegas Fire & Rescue are investigating a car fire that left an elderly woman in critical condition yesterday afternoon.

According to Fire & Rescue, fire dispatchers were notified of a car on fire on the 6500 block of West Charleston Boulevard, near Redwood Street. Callers also mentioned that someone was still inside the vehicle.

The car came to a stop after hitting the pole of a streetlight near the entrance of the Sundance Village Apartments, Fire & Rescue said.

Two Las Vegas police officers were already at the apartment complex and responded to the crash when they heard the vehicle hit the pole. When the officers went to investigate, the car was on fire with the driver inside.

Fire & Rescue said the officers had to break open the window to get the driver out.

Firefighters put out the burning car, which sustained major damage, and the driver was taken to University Medical Center Burn Unit with critical burns, Fire & Rescue said.

Due to the incident, W Charleston was closed for several hours between Rainbow Boulevard and Torrey Pines Drive.

As of Sunday morning, the elderly woman is still in critical condition.

