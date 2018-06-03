Husband, loved ones honor life of northwest Las Vegas woman shot, killed

Loved ones honored a northwest valley woman who was shot and killed outside her home. Sheri Aoyagi, 60, was an airline stewardess who gave back to the community and was an organ donor.

She volunteered at the local animal rescue A Home 4 Spot, and was devoted to taking care of her husband.

“It’s kind of like the whole world was cheated,” her brother Terry Schott said. “It's unfortunate for all of us.”

Two suspected burglars shot and killed Sheri as she and her husband were coming home from lunch on Wednesday.

Loved ones still can’t believe they won’t see her again.

“It's just really hard because I loved her so much and I built my life around her,” her husband Stan said.

Stan, who is wheelchair-bound, is the only person who saw the shooting just steps away from their front door.

“The memories of her are all over the house, everything she touched: a bottle of water she drank from. I walk past the bed,” he said.

Now he is leaning on his faith and support from loved ones to cope with this loss.

“Having her gone, my life is so empty,” Stan said. “I don't know what to do.”

It’s a similar feeling for volunteers who are used to seeing her every week.

“It’s very somber today,” Christina Detisch said. “It's very quiet, it's very eerie.”

Saturday's event was the first adoption event for A Home 4 Spot without Sheri.

“I loved her giggle,” Roy Detisch said. “She was just uniquely beautiful.”

“She never came without a treat for the dogs,” Lene Fried said. “She treated them like they were all her children.”

Sheri and Stan did not have any children. But they took care of three dogs and several other pets.

“All our animals and pets, she loved them so much,” Stan said. “So I hope to continue doing all the good things that she had done.”

Loved ones said it doesn’t bring Sheri back, but they are relieved to hear the suspects have been caught.

“I want to make sure she gets justice,” Detisch said. “I will be there every step of the way.”

“I don't see it as a matter of revenge or even a matter of justice,” Schott said. “I think it's important that they don't do it again.”

Volunteers at a Home 4 Spot are raising money, not only for Stan and his animals, but also to remodel Stan’s house to make it more wheelchair friendly. Donations can be made on the GoFundMe page.

