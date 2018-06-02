Man dies after crash in west Las Vegas Valley - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man dies after crash in west Las Vegas Valley

Written by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas police said a man was killed in a crash in the west valley on Saturday afternoon.

The crash at Rainbow Boulevard north of Charleston Boulevard happened just before 6 p.m., officials said. The fire department initially tweeted at least two people were injured after two vehicles collided,

Police said a man involved in the crash later succumbed to his injuries. 

Rainbow Boulevard at Alta Drive was expected to be closed through the evening while police investigate.

