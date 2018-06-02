Man dies after crash in west Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas police said a man was killed in a crash in the west valley on Saturday afternoon.

The crash at Rainbow Boulevard north of Charleston Boulevard happened just before 6 p.m., officials said. The fire department initially tweeted at least two people were injured after two vehicles collided,

Police said a man involved in the crash later succumbed to his injuries.

Rainbow Boulevard at Alta Drive was expected to be closed through the evening while police investigate.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.