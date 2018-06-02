Las Vegas police investigate body found in burning car - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate body found in burning car

Written by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas police on Saturday morning were investigating a body found in a burning car south of the valley.

Officers responded to the car fire about 6:15 a.m. to the I-15 at mile marker 8, near Jean. After the fire was out, a deceased person was discovered inside the vehicle, police said.

Arson and homicide investigators were on scene to determine cause of death.

Police said the vehicle was not involved in a crash.

