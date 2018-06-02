Debris, shed, power pole burn in downtown Las Vegas fire

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to a backyard fire in downtown Las Vegas Saturday afternoon.

According to Fire & Rescue, several trees, a shed and backyard filled with debris caught on fire about 1 p.m. behind 418 S. 17th Street, north of Charleston Boulevard. The fire produced heavy smoke seen around the valley.

Authorities said the backyard of the house as full of debris and junk automobiles, feeding the fire. A shed was destroyed and the fire spread o a detached garage nearby, as well as a wall of one home.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. Firefighters reported the blaze was extinguished about 2:30 pm.

About 1,200 NV Energy customers were without power as a result of the fire, the department said, after a power pole caught fire.

Neighbors told firefighters homeless people were staying in the area where the fire may have started, however the cause of the fire was under investigation.

No injuries were reported. Eight adults and a dog were receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

UPDATE: TOC: 12:57PM In alley between 16th & 17th St, 418 S 17th St, fire is OUT, crews looking for hot spots, no injuries, cause U/I. Crews picking up, some being released from scene. #PIO1News pic.twitter.com/Lypp6wAntR — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) June 2, 2018

