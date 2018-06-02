Two women involved in stabbing at Hooters, no major injuries reported

Las Vegas police reported a stabbing at Hooters Casino Hotel on Tropicana Avenue that involved two women at 10 a.m. this morning.

According to police, the two women got into an argument and one woman either had a sharp object, or very sharp nails, and cut the other's woman's face.

The woman received seven stitches in her lip and the other woman had minor scratches to the back of her head, police said.

Neither of the women wanted to file charges or take down a report, according to police.

This is the second stabbing incident on the Las Vegas Strip in two days after two Vietnamese tourists were found stabbed in their hotel room at Circus Circus.

