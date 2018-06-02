Two women involved in stabbing at Hooters, no major injuries rep - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Two women involved in stabbing at Hooters, no major injuries reported

Posted: Updated:
Written by Gabriella Benavidez
Connect
Hooters hotel-casino. (AP Photo) Hooters hotel-casino. (AP Photo)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas police reported a stabbing at Hooters Casino Hotel on Tropicana Avenue that involved two women at 10 a.m. this morning.

According to police, the two women got into an argument and one woman either had a sharp object, or very sharp nails, and cut the other's woman's face.

The woman received seven stitches in her lip and the other woman had minor scratches to the back of her head, police said.

Neither of the women wanted to file charges or take down a report, according to police.

This is the second stabbing incident on the Las Vegas Strip in two days after two Vietnamese tourists were found stabbed in their hotel room at Circus Circus.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.