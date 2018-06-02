Las Vegas police asking for help in finding robbery suspect - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas police asking for help in finding robbery suspect

Posted: Updated:
Written by Gabriella Benavidez
Connect
(Photo: LVMPD) (Photo: LVMPD)
(Photo: LVMPD) (Photo: LVMPD)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section is asking the public to help identify a suspect that has robbed commercial businesses in the southern part of the valley.

According to Metro Police, the robberies occurred during May 2018.

The suspect allegedly enters the business, threatens the employee with a firearm and demands money from the register. When the employee complies, the suspect then flees from the business, police said.

Police said the suspect is described at a White or Hispanic adult male, approximately 30-years-old and stands at 5’7” with a medium build.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.