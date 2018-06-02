Las Vegas police asking for help in finding robbery suspect

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section is asking the public to help identify a suspect that has robbed commercial businesses in the southern part of the valley.

According to Metro Police, the robberies occurred during May 2018.

The suspect allegedly enters the business, threatens the employee with a firearm and demands money from the register. When the employee complies, the suspect then flees from the business, police said.

Police said the suspect is described at a White or Hispanic adult male, approximately 30-years-old and stands at 5’7” with a medium build.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

