Indiana murder suspect arrested in Las Vegas

A fugitive wanted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana was arrested in Las Vegas by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, according to a statement from the U.S. Marshal Service.

The fugitive was Douglas Cobbs, 51, who had a warrant issued based on homicide and robbery resulting in bodily injury charges, according to the U.S. Marshals.

U.S. Marshals said the charges against Cobbs were the result of Cobbs’s alleged killing of a store clerk during a robbery attempt in Marion County.

The Marshals were informed that Cobbs had fled to Las Vegas, where he was arrested at the 200 block of East Fremont Street.

Cobbs was booked into Clark County Detention Center and is waiting for a transfer to Indiana, according to the U.S. Marshals.

