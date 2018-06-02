Fans hit the road to cheer on Golden Knights in Washington D.C.

The Golden Knights took off for Washington D.C. on Thursday morning, and some fans weren't too far behind, making the 2,000 mile journey to see the team in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

"We're season ticket holders and we planned to either go to Tampa Bay or Washington, so we're excited we get to go visit some monuments," Brian Feliz said. "Two wins, that's what we want, and to come back and clinch it in Game 5, hopefully."

Feliz is making the trip with his daughter, Morgan.

Games 3 and 4 will be in Washington D.C.

