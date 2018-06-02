Design some say resembles a target to be removed from Las Vegas Healing Garden

Las Vegas Metro police were investigating a double homicide at Circus Circus Las Vegas Friday afternoon.More >
A motorcyclist died in a crash early Friday morning on the I-215 between Gibson Road and Stephanie Street in Henderson, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.More >
A Las Vegas dispensary whose license was suspended for nearly a week by the Nevada Department of Taxation reopened its doors late Wednesday evening.More >
A former high school dean was convicted of shooting and nearly killing a student he had recruited to sell marijuana for him.More >
A Congressional candidate in Virginia confirmed he has told other men, "Don't forget: feminism is the problem, and rape is the solution."More >
Medical examiners identified a 60-year-old woman who was shot and killed Wednesday in the northwest part of the Valley.More >
The Washington Capitals blocked ticket sales to out-of-towners.More >
In celebration of the Vegas Golden Knights reaching the Stanley Cup Final, the Animal Foundation has offered free adoptions for dogs over 30 pounds as part of their Pups for the Cup promotion.More >
A person on a moped was shot and killed on Las Vegas Boulevard near Cheyenne Avenue, police said.More >
The contracts of 50,000 workers employed at 34 casino-hotels in Las Vegas expire at midnight Thursday.More >
