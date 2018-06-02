Design some say resembles a target to be removed from Las Vegas Healing Garden

The city has agreed to repaint a new design at the Las Vegas Healing Garden, which some people described as "tone deaf."

Route 91 Harvest Festival survivor Stacie Armentrout posted a picture of the design onto the LV Healing Garden Facebook page to point out that the hand-painted design on one of the parking barriers resembles a shooting target. She said she did not think it was an appropriate design for a location meant to honor the lives of 58 victims who died in the largest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Michael Smith helped build and helps maintain the Las Vegas Healing Garden.

“It's very special. It's everything. It's everything to me.” “It just grows. To me it's like a big giant magnet. I can't stay away.” “I knew nobody personally at the venue but I feel like i was connected to all of them. It's like an empathic feeling. We all feel.”

He said he was surprised to hear the design’s criticism.

“To me, I look at a circle it's like the whole world is created out of triangles circles and squares.” "There's so many designs over there. It really matters not to me. If that becomes such a big issue, then go ahead: change the design or paint it. But I don't see how circles are having to do with a diabolical design or negative connotation. I've never seen that with that."

A spokesperson for the garden said they will repaint it as soon as possible. It may take a few days, but they never wanted to offend anyone, the spokesperson said.

“It is bringing our community together, very much so. And it takes time. You can't do it overnight. I can see it," Smith said.

Some said they considered this design at the LV Healing Garden to be "tasteless," "tone deaf," and "insensitive" because it looks like a shooting target.



