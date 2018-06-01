Police investigate double homicide at Circus Circus Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metro police investigated a double homicide at Circus Circus Las Vegas Friday afternoon.

A man and woman from Los Angeles were found fatally stabbed inside of a hotel room at the Strip property, according to police. They were in Las Vegas from Vietnam as part of a tour group that took a bus from Los Angeles to Las Vegas. They were noticeably absent from a Grand Canyon tour they were supposed to be on with the group, police said.

Hotel security did a welfare check and found them dead. Police called it an "isolated incident." Police said they have no suspects and have ruled out the possibility of it being a murder-suicide. Police said the two knew several other people on the trip. Members of the group have been brought in for questioning, but a language barrier has provided challenges in the investigation.

Circus Circus hotel and casino is located near the north end of the Strip on Las Vegas Boulevard near Circus Circus Drive.

MGM Resorts International, the owner of Circus Circus, delivered a statement on the situation.

"Las Vegas Metropolitan Police is on scene and we are cooperating with their investigation. LVMPD has indicated that there is no known threat to guest safety at this time," spokesperson Brian Ahern with MGM Resorts said in an email.

No further details were immediately released. Stay with FOX5 for updates.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.