Man who raped and killed 7-year-old Sherrice Iverson, asking for parole

Jeremy Strohmeyer was 18 years old when he was arrested for the death of Sherrice Iverson. (FOX5)

In 1997, Jeremy Strohmeyer confessed to killing 7-year-old Sherrice Iverson. Twenty-one years later, his attorneys have said they want him paroled.

"I took her in the big stall, the handicap stall," he told detectives. "To keep her quiet, I choked her."

The murder happened at the Primadonna Casino which is now the Primm Valley Resort. Sherrice was found raped and murdered in the bathroom stall.

Retired Metro detective Phil Ramos said this case is one that has stuck with him.

"The innocence of the victim, the brutality of the murder, and the cavalier attitude of the killer," Ramos said. "I still remember taking the confession from him and he described in brutal detail how he molested little Sherrice."

At the time of the crime Jeremy Strohmeyer was 18. He pleaded guilty to the crime to avoid the death penalty and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

"Of all the murder cases which the death penalty has been talked out, this is one where I was so disappointed when they took the death penalty off the table. He told me as to why he killed Sherrice, he just wanted to see what it was like to kill someone," Ramos said.

Almost 21 years to the day after Sherrice was murdered, Strohmeyer returned to court. This week, his lawyers were asking a judge to re-sentence Strohmeyer. They argued his brain wasn't fully developed when he committed the murder. They said they want the now-39-year-old to get the possibility of parole.

One of his lawyers, Ozzie Fumo, argued that Strohmeyer had factors in his childhood which affected that brain development including his mother's mental illness, and him being put up for adoption.

Phil Ramos said he and other detectives will be the first to testify at a hearing should Strohmeyer get his wish for a new re-sentencing.

"He was not immature. He is a cold-blooded killer and he should have been put to death for this crime."

A judge was expected to make a decision on Strohmeyer's case in three months.

