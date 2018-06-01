Moped rider shot and killed in northeast Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Moped rider shot and killed in northeast Las Vegas

Posted: Updated:
A moped rider was shot and killed on Las Vegas Boulevard near Cheyenne Avenue, police said. (Photo: FastCam) A moped rider was shot and killed on Las Vegas Boulevard near Cheyenne Avenue, police said. (Photo: FastCam)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A person on a moped was shot and killed on Las Vegas Boulevard near Cheyenne Avenue, police said.

Police responded to the shooting at Cheyenne Point Apartments, just south of Cheyenne Avenue at 3:35 p.m., according to Metro Police.

Police said they had information that two suspects were seen fleeing the scene in front of an apartment complex. They may have been in a red car. The victim was taken to University Medical Center and was declared dead at 4:32 p.m.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.