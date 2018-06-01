Moped rider shot and killed in northeast Las Vegas

A moped rider was shot and killed on Las Vegas Boulevard near Cheyenne Avenue, police said. (Photo: FastCam)

A person on a moped was shot and killed on Las Vegas Boulevard near Cheyenne Avenue, police said.

Police responded to the shooting at Cheyenne Point Apartments, just south of Cheyenne Avenue at 3:35 p.m., according to Metro Police.

Police said they had information that two suspects were seen fleeing the scene in front of an apartment complex. They may have been in a red car. The victim was taken to University Medical Center and was declared dead at 4:32 p.m.

