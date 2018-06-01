Culinary and bartenders unions prepare to strike if no deal is reached with MGM

The Culinary and Bartenders unions said they are preparing to strike after contracts for more than 50,000 workers expired at the end of May 31.

The Culinary and Bartenders unions said they are preparing to strike after contracts for more than 50,000 workers expired at the end of May 31. The union came to a tentative agreement with Caesars Entertainment early Friday morning, but contracts for MGM Resorts International employees remained up in the air.

Caesars Entertainment employs around 12,000 union members. MGM Resorts International employs around 25,000.

The unions have already mapped out the picket lines, where they're going to have workers stand in the case of a strike. Friday, they gathered to make thousands of signs calling MGM Resorts International out by name. The union wants them to follow the example of Caesars Entertainment and come to a deal before they resort to striking.

“Right now, we feel like the MGM is being very unfair with their workers because they let them go through all this stress, but the workers are very strong,” a union rep said.

“If we don't get a contract, we all stick together and go on strike,” Bellagio buffet server Kim You Kaing said.

Chad Neanover is a cook at Margaritaville at the Flamingo. He was part of the negotiations between Caesars properties and the union.

“I was actually in negotiations from nine (Thursday) morning all the way up to about three, a little after, and what went through my mind is ‘we have a contract, thank you, the right thing was done and I am secure,’” Neanover said.

He said a major part of their successful negotiations was job security.

“Technology language that will secure that we are retrained if necessary if technology takes our jobs,” Neanover explained.

More than 25,000 MGM employees were waiting for that security Friday, and they said it's up to MGM to come back to the negotiating table.

MGM Resorts International responded with this statement:

“We’ve made good progress in resolving the remaining issues, and we will continue to negotiate to allow these productive talks to continue. We remain dedicated to negotiating a contract that demonstrates our commitment to employees and their families while our Company continues creating good jobs and future opportunities in Las Vegas. We remain confident that we will reach an agreement.” – MGM Resorts

The union said they'll focus on contracts with smaller companies on the strip next. After that, they'll move on to the downtown resorts and casinos.

Union has posted possible picket line maps in case of a strike @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/LMN68sdxAO — Kathleen Jacob FOX5 (@Kathleenjjacob) June 1, 2018

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.