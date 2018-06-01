Police: Man sought in connection with sexual assault near Las Vegas Strip

LVMPD released a sketch composite of a suspect wanted in connection to a sexual assault May 14, 2018 (Source: LVMPD).

Police are searching for a man who's wanted in connection with a sexual assault of a woman east of the Las Vegas Strip.

Las Vegas Metro officers were originally dispatched to a call for help near Maryland Parkway and Sahara Avenue on May 14. Callers told dispatchers they had heard a woman screaming for help in the area, according to a LVMPD release. Officers located the woman near East Sahara Avenue and 6th Street.

The woman told arriving officers that she was sexually assaulted by a man who had given her a ride.

According to police, the woman accepted the ride from the suspect after her phone died as she waited for a ride-share driver on the 200 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard, near East Carson Avenue. The suspect was driving a black Kia 4-door sedan.

She told police the suspect drove to the 1800 block of 9th street, parked and sexually assaulted her at gunpoint, police said.

The woman escaped, ran away from the scene and cried out for help in the neighborhood.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man between 45 to 50 years old, heavy build, short hair and a beard with a mustache.

Anyone with information leading to the arrest of the suspect is urged to call the LVMPD Sex Crimes Section at 702-828-3421. Call Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous at 702-385-5555.

