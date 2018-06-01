Rapper Lil Jon to perform at Game 3 watch party in Las Vegas

T-Mobile is hosting a free Vegas Golden Knights watch party for Game 3 Saturday.

Fans are encouraged to show their hometown team support as the Golden Knights take on the Capitals in Washington, D.C.

Starting at 1 p.m., there will be a meet and greet with rapper Lil Jon at T-Mobile's Signature Store in Showcase Mall on the Las Vegas Strip. He will be there until 2 p.m. In addition, there will be an in-store micro-tattoo with Vegas Golden Knights options as well as appearances by Chance, the Drum Bots, and ice dancers.

At 3 p.m., fans can enter the watch party area at Toshiba Plaza right outside of T-Mobile Arena. Chance, the Drum Bots, and Ice Dancers will also be there along with airbrush artists. There will be a dedicated VIP viewing section and "additional benefits for T-Mobile customers."

From 4:30 p.m. until 5 p.m. Lil Jon will perform before the game.

