UNLV awarded $11.4 million federal grant to advance DNA-driven medicine

The University of Nevada, Las Vegas was awarded a $11.4 million federal grant to further its research in the the emerging field of personalized medicine.

According to a statement released by the university, the grant will fund at least a dozen studies aimed at recruiting scientists and universities to make DNA-driven medicine a reality in Nevada. The program will be led by UNLV's Nevada Institute of Personalized Medicine who are focusing on growing human genetics research and mentoring early career professional in the field, the release said.

Personalized medicine is based on the concept that a person’s unique genetic makeup – their DNA – already encodes the blueprint for effective treatment and disease prevention.

“Society is progressing beyond ‘trial and error medicine’ into a new data-driven era where a person’s genetic makeup is used to improve accuracy in medical diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment,” said Martin Schiller, UNLV life sciences professor and lead researcher on the grant. “This program will give us the means to further investigate the impact of personalized medicine and its potential for modern medicine, and to explore the potential for expanded clinical and educational services in Nevada.”

Through this grant, UNLV is expected to play a crucial role in the growth and development of personalized medicine, according to Mary Croughan, UNLV Vice President for Research and Economic Development.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.