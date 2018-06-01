UFC fighter Nick Diaz arrested in connection with domestic violence incident

UFC fighter Nick Diaz was arrested in connection with a domestic violence incident in Las Vegas, according to his arrest report.

According to Diaz’s arrest report, on May 24 at 7:20 p.m. officers responded to a domestic disturbance call. Arriving officers said the victim told them her on-and-off again boyfriend of 2.5 years, Diaz, got into a fight. She said she found out he was “sleeping with one of her friends and confronted him.” She said they yelled and argued with each other and she threw a glass of water in his face. She claimed Diaz grabbed her by the head and slammed her into the ground. She said she ran to the backyard by the pool to escape but he followed her, picked her up, and threw her on the ground.

After the victim was taken to the hospital, she changed her story on what happened outside by the pool, the report stated. She said once they were outside he grabbed her by the throat with one hand and he let go when she felt like she was going to pass out. She said Diaz grabbed her by the face and pushed her towards the pool but she grabbed him causing her to fall short of the water which made her hit her hip.

The victim told police she crawled into her friend’s room and told her to call the police but her friend could not find her phone, the report stated. The victim then crawled to a neighbor’s home where they called the police.

During an interview with police, the victim stated that Diaz was never violent with her before and “she stated he became violent after he started doing cocaine,” according to the report. She also told police that they had a fight the day before which caused several bruises on both of her thighs.

The victim’s friend told police they went to Omnia Nightclub the night before and when they returned home the victim and Diaz got into an argument. She told police that the victim went to her room to call the authorities but she couldn’t find it, so the victim went to a neighbor’s home.

Diaz was taken to the Clark County Detention Center and booked for battery-domestic violence and domestic battery by strangulation.

The UFC released a statement after Diaz’s arrest:

“UFC is aware of the recent arrest of middleweight athlete, Nick Diaz. The organization does not tolerate domestic violence and requires all athletes to adhere to the UFC Fighter Conduct Policy. Every athlete is deserving of due process and this situation, as with any official allegations, will be duly reviewed and thoroughly investigated by an independent party.”

Diaz is scheduled to appear in court on June 26.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.