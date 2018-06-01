Animal Foundation offering free adoptions for dogs over 30 pound - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Animal Foundation offering free adoptions for dogs over 30 pounds

In celebration of the Vegas Golden Knights reaching the Stanley Cup Final, the Animal Foundation has offered free adoptions for dogs over 30 pounds as part of their Pups for the Cup promotion.

The adoptions started on June 1 and are planned to run through June 5.

Those looking to adopt can do so at the Animal Foundations main campus at 655 North Mojave Road, or the PetSmart Everyday Adoption Center at 286 West Lake Mead Parkway in Henderson.

According to the Foundation, the free adoptions will include spay/neuter surgery, microchipping and up-to-date vaccines.

A city/government fee of $10 does apply for residents of Las Vegas and North Las Vegas.

The hours for adoptions are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

