Union: tentative labor deal struck with Caesars - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Union: tentative labor deal struck with Caesars

Posted: Updated:
Casino workers hold up signs as they fight for a new deal. (FOX5) Casino workers hold up signs as they fight for a new deal. (FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (AP) -

There appears to be a tentative labor agreement that would cover about a quarter of the 50,000 hotel and casino workers that are threatening to strike in Las Vegas.

The Culinary Workers Union Local 226 said in a tweet Friday that the new five-year deal covers about 12,000 workers at nine casino resorts on the Las Vegas Strip. Tens of thousands of bartenders, housekeepers, bellmen and other unionized workers at 34 casino-hotels on the Strip and in downtown Las Vegas have sought a new, five-year contract since February.

The current contracts expired at midnight.

Ninety-nine percent of about 25,000 workers voted last week to authorize a strike after contracts expire. No date has been set, but they've started signing up for strike pay, financial assistance and picketing shifts.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.