Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-215 near Gibson Road

A motorcyclist died in a crash early Friday morning on the I-215 between Gibson Road and Stephanie Street in Henderson, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. (Photo: NHP)

A motorcyclist died in a crash early Friday morning on the I-215 between Gibson Road and Stephanie Street in Henderson, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

NHP said 23-year-old Dylan Dickson of Henderson left the road, entered the right shoulder and hit a guardrail before being ejected from the motorcycle. Dickson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nevada Highway Patrol said they were called to the crash at 5:05 a.m.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.