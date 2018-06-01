As temperatures rise, Lake Mead urges visitors to use caution

A portion of Lake Mead Recreational Area is shown in an undated image. (File)

Summer is the busiest time of year at Lake Mead National Recreation Area, and it's also the most dangerous.

"There were 13 drownings here last year," Park Ranger Laurie Smith explained. That number is higher than the Lake Mead average, and part of the reason 'Outside Magazine' named the lake the country's deadliest national park.

But park rangers said those deaths could have been avoided.

"They were preventable, all of these people who drowned either were not wearing their life jackets or were wearing them improperly," Smith said.

So this year, as visitors head to the recreation area to boat, hike and cool off in the triple-digit heat, park rangers were urging them to remember the acronym LAKE:

L for wearing life jackets

A for alcohol and drinking responsibly

K for knowing your limits

E for keeping and eye on kids

Park rangers said they wanted to remind visitors that there are free life jacket loaner stations around the park, and people should always be properly be wearing a life vest on the water.

Hikers need to be careful as well, drinking plenty of water and avoiding strenuous activity in the desert heat, rangers said.

