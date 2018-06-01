Punk band 'NOFX' apologizes for belittling 1 October victims

The punk rock band NOFX has apologized for the insensitive comments it made on stage in Las Vegas about 1 October victims.

Cell phone video of the Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival performance, obtained by TMZ, showed the lead singer of the group, "Fat Mike," talking about the shooting with his band on stage.

"We played a song about Muslims, we didn't get shot! Hooray!" he yelled on stage.

"I guess you only get shot in Vegas if you're in a country band," one of his band members replied.

"That sucked, but at least they were country fans and not punk rock fans," Fat Mike said.

The crowd booed. Fat Mike defended himself.

"You were all thinking it," he told the crowd. "Did I offend somebody? I can't ****ing believe it."

NOFX has become notorious for trying to be edgy, but a lot of people said the band members' comments on Sunday crossed a major line.

Since the performance, NOFX lost its endorsement deal with Stone Brewing Company. Some of Fat Mike's opportunities to perform have been revoked.

The band sent out an apology on Thursday.

"I can’t sleep, no one in my band can," the statement read. "What we said in Vegas was ****ty and insensitive and we are all embarrassed by our remarks. So we decided we will all get together to discuss and write an in-depth, sincere, and honest apology because that’s what the people we offended and hurt deserve."

Some fans criticized the band for apologizing and being "politically correct." The majority of fans, especially in Las Vegas, said they were appalled by the insensitive comments.

Dave and Mahoney posted a video on Twitter and said, "NOFX thought it would be "hilarious" to joke about the October 1 shootings while on stage in Las Vegas. They said "at least they were country fans and not punk rock fans". This is disgusting and callous. We will never support anything involving this band ever again."

A friend of Officer Charleston Hartfield, one of the 58 victims who died in the mass shooting, said she hopes NOFX finds a way to rectify the situation.

I grew up a NOFX fan, I've loved your band for decades. But I am also a country music fan. I am also a Las Vegas resident who lost someone that night, she wrote. "I have thick skin, I could easily write your band off after decades. What hurt me is that Veronica Hartfield, the widow of the off duty officer killed that night, Charleston Hartfield, she heard your comments. Charleston Hartfield was my First Sergeant in the US Army when he was killed that night. He was a ****ing hero, a legend, and overall the best human you’d ever meet. His wife heard your comment.

Stone Brewing Company released a statement, assuring fans that the band will not make money off of the beer they produced together back when their endorsement deal was still active. Instead, the brewery said it will be donating its profits from that beer to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation, which provides counseling for officers and other first responders.

"Punk rock is cool," a spokesperson for the brewery wrote. "These callous comments were the furthest thing from it."

