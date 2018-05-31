Nevada Victims of Crime application deadline approaches for 1 Oc - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Nevada Victims of Crime application deadline approaches for 1 October survivors

Posted by Jennifer Hurtado
Crosses crafted by Greg Zanis for each slain victim line the grass behind the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign (FOX5). Crosses crafted by Greg Zanis for each slain victim line the grass behind the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign (FOX5).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Survivors of the Las Vegas mass shooting at the Route 91 country music festival have four months left to apply for financial assistance through the Nevada Victims of Crime program. 

The deadline to apply is Oct. 1, 2018. Funds from the program assist survivors with reimbursement for out-of-pocket expenses resulting from the crime such as medical bills or counseling co-pays not covered by insurance. Even if survivors don't have any eligible expenses now, they are encouraged to apply for the financial help before the deadline in case they incur future expenses that may be covered by the program, according to a media release. 

Additional information is available at the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center, located at 1524 Pinto Lane on the second floor of the Lied Building. 

Survivors may also visit VegasStrongRC.org, send an email to vegasstrongresiliencycenter@clarkcountynv.com or call (702) 455-3433.

